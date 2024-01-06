Casemiro backs Rasmus Hojlund to become ‘great player’ for Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Casemiro backs Rasmus Hojlund to become ‘great player’ for Manchester United

By Press Association
Rasmus Hojlund can establish himself as a Manchester United great, according to team-mate Casemiro (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rasmus Hojlund can establish himself as a Manchester United great, according to team-mate Casemiro (Martin Rickett/PA)

Casemiro has backed Rasmus Hojlund to write his name into Manchester United history during his time at the club.

Hojlund, 20, could make his FA Cup debut for United in Monday night’s third-round tie away to Wigan, having broken his Premier League duck with a match-winning goal in the 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Hojlund finished United’s ill-fated Champions League campaign as their top scorer but endured a frustrating 14-game wait for his league goal, with the relief evident in his celebrations as United came from 2-0 down to claim victory.

That had led many to question whether the youthful Hojlund was ready to lead United’s line, but the hugely experienced Casemiro is convinced he can enjoy a long and successful career at Old Trafford.

“At the end of the day, he’s just a kid, so we shouldn’t be putting a lot of pressure on him,” the Brazil midfielder said on the club website. “A lot of people think that he should be coming in and scoring 30-odd goals right away.

“He’s still young and this is his first season in the Premier League.”

Casemiro, who is close to a return from injury, pointed to Hojlund’s debut against Arsenal back in September, when his front-foot approach clearly ruffled the Gunners defence.

“I was really happy with his attitude,” Casemiro said. “The thing is, it’s really difficult when you come on in such a demanding game, as games against Arsenal are.

“When he entered the fray he contributed a lot, changing our dynamic, so I tried to express to him just how I was feeling.

Casemiro
Casemiro heaped serious praise on Manchester United team-mate Rasmus Hojlund (Richard Sellers/PA)

“He’s definitely playing better in every game and he’s working really hard. Rasmus is a dedicated lad and he’s keen to kick on.

“He’ll be a great player for this club and, with the ambitions he has, he could define an era at Manchester United.”

Hojlund missed United’s 2-1 defeat away to Nottingham Forest last time out through illness, but will be available for Monday’s match at the DW Stadium.