Dean Campbell fires Barrow to victory against in-form Tranmere

Dean Campbell restored promotion-chasing Barrow to winning ways with the only goal in the Cumbrians’ 1-0 Sky Bet League Two victory over in-form Tranmere.

Campbell’s third goal of the campaign came 10 minutes from time as Barrow bounced back from their 4-1 defeat at Wrexham on New Year’s Day.

Elliot Newby laid off the ball for the midfielder to curl the ball left-footed into the top corner from 18 yards out.

His stunning strike enabled Pete Wild’s side to record a league double over a Prenton Park outfit who arrived on a four-game winning streak.

It also provided the Cumbrians with a first home win over Tranmere since August 1969.

Barrow, however, suffered an even later scare before the three points were confirmed.

The Bluebirds had thrown away leads in their last three games and it was almost four when Josh Hawkes struck an upright with a stoppage-time effort.

However, Barrow survived and had a last-minute Kian Spence effort disallowed for offside.