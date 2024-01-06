Gus Scott-Morriss brace guides Southend to routine win over Halifax

A late double from Gus Scott-Morriss helped Southend to a 3-0 Vanarama National League victory over Halifax.

The hosts took the lead in the third minute when Henry Sandat ran through to score after being played in by Nathan Ralph.

Jamie Cooke went close for Halifax in the 54th minute, but 25 minutes later Scott-Morriss scored his first, with Ralph again the creator.

And Scott-Morriss made it three in the 85th minute, this time nodding in a cross from Jack Bridge.