Gavin Massey scores late leveller as Port Vale hold Charlton in thriller

By Press Association
Port Vale’s Gavin Massey scored a late leveller (Nick Potts/PA)
Port Vale’s Gavin Massey scored a late leveller (Nick Potts/PA)

Port Vale and Charlton remain separated only by goal difference in the Sky Bet League One table after playing out a highly entertaining 3-3 draw at Vale Park.

Charlton led on three occasions, through Corey Blackett-Taylor, Daniel Kanu and Tyreece Campbell, but Ethan Chislett’s successfully converted penalty and goals from Uche Ikpeazu and Gavin Massey earned Vale a point.

Chances were at a premium in the early stages and Charlton took the lead out of nowhere in the 27th minute when Blackett-Taylor slotted home after latching onto Louie Watson’s header back into the box from a cleared corner.

Vale were level just before half-time, though, as Chislett sent Ashley Maynard-Brewer the wrong way from the penalty spot after Massey’s attempted cross hit Karoy Anderson’s arm in the area.

The visitors started the second half brightly and their pressure told shortly before the hour mark, with Kanu capitalising on some poor defending to poke the ball into the net after a one-two with Tayo Edun.

Four minutes later, the Valiants equalised for a second time thanks to Ikpeazu’s header from captain Nathan Smith’s cross.

The Addicks went ahead again in the 83rd minute courtesy of Campbell’s first-time shot from substitute Terell Thomas’ cross-cum-shot.

But they could not hold on for victory as Massey’s fantastic curling effort from the edge of the area secured Vale a share of the spoils in the second minute of stoppage time.