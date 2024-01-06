Danilo Orsi on target as Crawley complete comeback victory at Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danilo Orsi on target as Crawley complete comeback victory at Bradford

By Press Association
Danilo Orsi notched as Crawley triumphed at Bradford (Nigel French/PA)

Crawley scored twice in stoppage time to clinch a dramatic 4-2 Sky Bet League Two win at Bradford.

The visitors had been trailing 2-1 before Adam Campbell’s 85th-minute equaliser.

They went on to complete a remarkable comeback as Danilo Orsi scored his second goal of the game from the penalty spot after Nick Tsaroulla was tripped by Jon Tomkinson.

Then substitute Klaidi Lolos made it a six-goal thriller with a well-struck finish into the top corner.

Orsi, who has scored four goals in two games, had nodded Crawley ahead after 12 minutes from Tsaroulla’s cross.

Corey Addai made a good save in a one-on-one with Tyler Smith to preserve their lead at half-time.

But Bradford’s increasing pressure after the break was rewarded when Liam Ridehalgh chipped his first goal for the club.

The home side then went in front through Andy Cook’s penalty after Dion Conroy brought down Vadaine Oliver.

But Campbell equalised from Harry Ransom’s cross before the double strike in time added on made it three away wins in four for Scott Lindsey’s side.