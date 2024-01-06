Rochdale get back to winning ways with victory over Kidderminster

Rochdale returned to winning ways in the National League with a 2-0 victory over bottom side Kidderminster.

It took the hosts, beaten by lowly Fylde last time out, until the 59th minute to break the deadlock at the Crown Oil Arena.

The goal was worth the wait, with Tyrese Sinclair chesting the ball down and hitting a high volley on the turn that looped over keeper Christian Dibble.

Dale doubled their lead in the 71st minute through veteran Ian Henderson’s 10th of the season, the 38-year-old sliding in to convert from a free-kick.