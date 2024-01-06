Last-gasp Tom Dele-Bashiru winner edges Watford past Chesterfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Last-gasp Tom Dele-Bashiru winner edges Watford past Chesterfield

By Press Association
Tom Dele-Bashiru hit the late winner (John Walton/PA)
Tom Dele-Bashiru hit the late winner (John Walton/PA)

Mileta Rajovic and Tom Dele-Bashiru spared Watford blushes as the Hornets edged to a 2-1 FA Cup third-round victory over Chesterfield.

Defeat was a cruel blow for the non-league side, who deserved at least a replay against their higher-placed opponents

The Championship side gave a first start to Rhys Healey, while Chesterfield made five changes – Liam Mandeville, Ryheem Sheckleford, Joe Quigley, Ollie Banks and goalkeeper Ryan Boot coming in for the National League leaders.

Watford almost took a fifth-minute lead when Yaser Asprilla intercepted a back pass from Branden Horton, but his effort was blocked by Sheckleford.

Backed by 3984 visiting supporters, Chesterfield were able to comfortably keep their EFL opponents at bay.

Indeed, they were able to create some pressure of their own, forcing a number of corners.

Yet they were almost undone on 24 minutes when Ismael Kone found space to bear down on goal – but his shot was saved by Boot.

The National League side then stunned their hosts on 27 minutes. A cross from the byline by Sheckleford found the head of Quigley, who directed a simple header into the net.

The goal visibly gave Chesterfield confidence, who started to move the ball around with authority, while Watford struggled to muster much of a meaningful response.

It could have been even better for the visitors less than 40 seconds after the restart, when keeper Daniel Bachmann had to save from Banks, following a move involving Sheckleford.

Watford started to get on the front foot to put their non-league opponents under pressure. However, their final delivery was lacking the quality needed to unlock the Chesterfield back line.

Chances for the hosts remained at a premium though, as the away side seemed content to soak up any advances.

Needing a drastic change in their fortunes, Watford made three substitutions – Giorgi Chakvetadze, Healey and Matheus Martins making way for Imran Louza, Rajovic and debutant Jorge Hurtado respectively.

It was one of the replacements in Rajovic that broke the Chesterfield resistance on 76 minutes, when he headed in a cross from Asprilla – to the clear relief of the majority of the Vicarage Road crowd.

The difference in the energy levels of both sides was apparent, as the Championship side looked to finish the game off while Chesterfield were looking to hang on.

Yet the non-league side could have won with seven minutes remaining, when sub Ryan Colclough headed over from less than six yards out following a header from Ash Palmer across the face of goal.

Boot was forced to palm away a fierce Dele-Bashiru effort with two minutes remaining.

But the keeper was beaten by Dele-Bashiru in the fourth minute of stoppage time to break Chesterfield hearts.