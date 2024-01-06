George Oakley’s hat-trick gives Morton dramatic win at Dundee United

George Oakley’s hat-trick extended Morton’s unbeaten run in the cinch Championship to seven games after a dramatic 3-2 win at Dundee United.

Morton made a bright start and were two goals ahead after 36 minutes thanks to Oakley’s first-half double.

United reduced the deficit almost immediately through Kai Fotheringham’s header and Louis Moult equalised for the hosts from close range just before half-time.

Dundee United, who remain second in the table, had Craig Sibbald sent off in the 88th minute and were made to pay as Oakley completed his treble.