Promotion-chasing Partick Thistle put four past struggling Arbroath

Partick Thistle made up ground on the Scottish Championship leaders after thrashing struggling Arbroath 4-0.

Third-placed Partick were ahead after 12 minutes through striker Brian Graham, who latched on to a ball from Aaron Muirhead and rounded goalkeeper Derek Gaston before slotting home.

Graham had a great chance to double Partick’s lead after 41 minutes but was well denied one-on-one by Gaston.

The hosts did get their second six minutes after the break as Aidan Fitzpatrick fired past Gaston from inside the area.

Tomi Adeloye ended Arbroath’s resistance with two goals in as many minutes in the closing stages, firing in a first-time strike for his opener before latching on to Harry Milne’s pass and finishing smartly.

The visitors are bottom of the table after extending their winless run to four matches.