Bromley frustrated by goalless draw at Maidenhead By Press Association January 6 2024, 5.26pm

Bromley were held to a goalless draw at Maidenhead (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Bromley missed their chance to put pressure on National League leaders Chesterfield as they were held to a goalless draw at mid-table Maidenhead.

Despite heading into the game on the back of six wins from their last seven games, the visitors struggled to find a way through and were forced to settle for a point in a goalless draw.

Kevin Lokko had an 11th-minute effort disallowed for the hosts and both Shawn McCoulsky and Ashley Nathaniel-George missed fine chances to give the home side the lead.

But Bromley missed a great opportunity to win it in the 85th minute when Ryan Jones' corner caused chaos in the Maidenhead box and Josh Passley's header was blocked on the line.