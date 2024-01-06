Ebbsfleet beat Wealdstone to boost survival hopes By Press Association January 6 2024, 5.28pm Share Ebbsfleet beat Wealdstone to boost survival hopes Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6319631/ebbsfleet-beat-wealdstone-to-boost-survival-hopes/ Copy Link Ebbsfleet won (Jeff Holmes/PA) Ebbsfleet boosted their National League survival hopes with a valuable 2-0 win over Wealdstone. Ousseynou Cisse broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when he got on the end of a curling free-kick from Toby Edser to head home. And Dominic Poleon added a decisive second from the penalty spot in the 65th minute after Dominic Samuel was fouled in the box. The win brings Ebbsfleet level on points with 20th-placed Woking, who have a game in hand, and one point behind Dorking after their defeat at home to Oldham.