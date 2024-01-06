Ebbsfleet beat Wealdstone to boost survival hopes

Ebbsfleet boosted their National League survival hopes with a valuable 2-0 win over Wealdstone.

Ousseynou Cisse broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when he got on the end of a curling free-kick from Toby Edser to head home.

And Dominic Poleon added a decisive second from the penalty spot in the 65th minute after Dominic Samuel was fouled in the box.

The win brings Ebbsfleet level on points with 20th-placed Woking, who have a game in hand, and one point behind Dorking after their defeat at home to Oldham.