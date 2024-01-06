Gary Mills satisfied with Burton’s draw at home to Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gary Mills satisfied with Burton’s draw at home to Wycombe

By Press Association
Gary Mills was satisfied with Burton’s point (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Gary Mills was satisfied with Burton’s point (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Burton caretaker manager Gary Mills was satisfied with a 1-1 draw at home to Wycombe despite leading in the second half.

A low-key encounter came to life in the second half when striker Bez Lubala thumped home his sixth goal of the campaign but Mills had to concede that Sam Vokes’ clinical volley to equalise was just as good.

“I thought it was a fair result” Mills said. “We huffed and puffed in a game where you had to earn the right to play and it was scrappy at times, perhaps lacking in quality at times but it is a hard-earned League One point.

“You go one-nil up and you expect to see it out, particularly with our recent home record, which has been fantastic.

“A little bit disappointed with their goal. We let them travel forwards, didn’t engage and when the cross comes in, what a fantastic strike from Vokes. He was a handful all day.”

Lubala struck for the second home game in a row and led the line well for Albion, who were short of striking options through injuries.

“Bez has been absolutely immense today, causing their two big physical centre halves plenty of problems and his finish was fantastic,” Mills added. “He is a great lad and he works really hard for the team.”

Albion put youth team striker Dylan Scott on the bench such were Mills’ striking options with the caretaker boss hoping to bolster the squad soon.

“We won’t moan and we will get on with it and hope that we can strengthen. It is a big chance for the academy lads at the moment,” he said.

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield had to watch from the stands as he served a one-match touchline ban but was pleased with a hard-earned point on the road.

“It’s a very good point” Bloomfield acknowledged. “Burton have been very resolute recently and hard to beat, not conceding many goals at all so we knew we were in for a tough afternoon.

“We knew it was going to be a completely different game from Monday against Bristol Rovers and we had to prepare as such and make sure the boys were ready to win the battle.

“Any point on the road has to be respectable and based on the way we played I thought we probably deserved more from the game, but it wasn’t to be and we have to take the positives and move on.

“I thought we bounced back really well from conceding and possibly deserved to win but it wasn’t to be.

“Sam had a couple of decent headed chances and we delivered some really good chances in to him but it was a really top volley from him for the goal.

“After that David Wheeler and Sam have both hit the bar and we have had numerous chances to win a football match. We have to be proud of the way we played and build on that.”