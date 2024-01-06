Steve Spooner – New Birmingham boss will inherit a squad with character

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Spooner – New Birmingham boss will inherit a squad with character

By Press Association
Lukas Jutkiewicz put Birmingham ahead (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Lukas Jutkiewicz put Birmingham ahead (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Birmingham’s new manager will inherit a squad full of character interim manager Steve Spooner insisted after the club’s 1-1 draw with Hull in the FA Cup third round.

Birmingham took the lead early in the match at the MKM Stadium as Lukas Jutkiewicz’s glancing effort found the bottom corner of the net and the Blues could have doubled their advantage moments later as Siriki Dembele struck the crossbar.

Hull dominated possession throughout, though, and despite failing to hit the target for the first hour, they eventually found an equaliser in the 87th minute.

Matty Jacob was the man who poked the ball home, capping his first start for the home side in style to ensure the two teams will meet later this month at St Andrew’s in a replay.

“Resolute, determined, organised, all the words that describe character, for me,” Spooner said of his side’s performance in East Yorkshire. “I think the players showed immense character out there.

“We set the team up in the way that we thought would help us against Hull. I think we carried out the game plan excellently and as much possession as they had, I couldn’t see them scoring and I think that’s a testament to the quality of the defending.

“I wasn’t quite sure how long I was looking up at the clock, I was thinking we’re nearly there, nearly there. It was a shame the way it happened and I think that way they were going to score.”

On the club’s managerial situation, Spooner said: “It’s been tough this week, but it’s been enjoyable. If the new manager is in Monday, that’s great, if he’s not we’ll look after the players again, pick up where we left off and carry on working.”

Hull boss Liam Rosenior added: “I’m delighted to still be in the hat, frustrated not to win the game. I feel like a broken record again.

“This club gave me an unbelievable memory of my life where we went on a cup run and I’d rather be in a cup, you deal with the games that you play. Fortunately, today because of the performances of Andy Smith and Harry Vaughan, and Matty Jacob, I know I can rely on a few for those younger players.

“So yes, it’s frustrating not to win the game. I felt the draw was the least we deserved in terms of our overall play and we have to go and have a difficult game away at Birmingham, but I’d much rather have that and still be in the FA Cup.

“Delighted for Matty Jacob because he deserved the goal from his performance and his general application since I’ve been at the club with him.”