Steve Spooner – New Birmingham boss will inherit a squad with character

Birmingham’s new manager will inherit a squad full of character interim manager Steve Spooner insisted after the club’s 1-1 draw with Hull in the FA Cup third round.

Birmingham took the lead early in the match at the MKM Stadium as Lukas Jutkiewicz’s glancing effort found the bottom corner of the net and the Blues could have doubled their advantage moments later as Siriki Dembele struck the crossbar.

Hull dominated possession throughout, though, and despite failing to hit the target for the first hour, they eventually found an equaliser in the 87th minute.

Matty Jacob was the man who poked the ball home, capping his first start for the home side in style to ensure the two teams will meet later this month at St Andrew’s in a replay.

“Resolute, determined, organised, all the words that describe character, for me,” Spooner said of his side’s performance in East Yorkshire. “I think the players showed immense character out there.

“We set the team up in the way that we thought would help us against Hull. I think we carried out the game plan excellently and as much possession as they had, I couldn’t see them scoring and I think that’s a testament to the quality of the defending.

“I wasn’t quite sure how long I was looking up at the clock, I was thinking we’re nearly there, nearly there. It was a shame the way it happened and I think that way they were going to score.”

On the club’s managerial situation, Spooner said: “It’s been tough this week, but it’s been enjoyable. If the new manager is in Monday, that’s great, if he’s not we’ll look after the players again, pick up where we left off and carry on working.”

Hull boss Liam Rosenior added: “I’m delighted to still be in the hat, frustrated not to win the game. I feel like a broken record again.

“This club gave me an unbelievable memory of my life where we went on a cup run and I’d rather be in a cup, you deal with the games that you play. Fortunately, today because of the performances of Andy Smith and Harry Vaughan, and Matty Jacob, I know I can rely on a few for those younger players.

“So yes, it’s frustrating not to win the game. I felt the draw was the least we deserved in terms of our overall play and we have to go and have a difficult game away at Birmingham, but I’d much rather have that and still be in the FA Cup.

“Delighted for Matty Jacob because he deserved the goal from his performance and his general application since I’ve been at the club with him.”