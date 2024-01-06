Pete Wild addressed ‘elephant in the room’ before Barrow victory over Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Pete Wild addressed ‘elephant in the room’ before Barrow victory over Tranmere

By Press Association
Barrow manager Pete Wild addressed the ‘elephant in the room’ with his players (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Barrow manager Pete Wild addressed the ‘elephant in the room’ with his players (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Pete Wild revealed Barrow’s players addressed the “elephant in the room” before tackling Tranmere and then came up with a huge 1-0 win to boost the Bluebirds’ promotion ambitions.

Dean Campbell’s brilliantly struck goal 10 minutes from time earned the high-flying Cumbrians a first win of 2024, a first home win over Rovers since 1969 and a first victory after three winless outings.

“When the lads came back in we did a half-season review: hopes, fears, expectations,” said manager Wild.

“We asked players who have been promoted to share their experiences of what this time of year is like.

“We had a good hour talking things through. But it is easy writing things on a flip chart, actions need to speak louder than words and that’s what happened.

“However, we did talk about the elephant in the room. But we mustn’t look at something three and a half months away.

“However, as a manager you have to look for progression. So, can we beat the 62 points we got last season which was the fifth best in the club’s history?

“If we can pass that then that’s the first barometer for me of progression. Then you are looking at what next.

“But in terms of points targets, it is making sure we are the best version of ourselves one game at a time.”

Wild called Campbell’s stunning strike a “worldie”.

He added: “January goals come from mistakes, set-pieces or worldies and Deano came up with a worldie.

“But we need goals from all over the place. We cannot go out and buy that 20-goal-a-season marksman.

“I am pleased for Deano. That was one of his best performances.”

Substitute Josh Hawkes almost hushed the celebrations but his stoppage-time, low drive hit an upright and bounced clear.

Rovers boss Nigel Adkins said: “I thought we were going to get something.

“Josh hits the post and the ball is going in. We were right behind it but it hits a bobble to go outside of the post instead of into the goal.

“So, it was very frustrating. But I must say the attitude, the application, the work rate and the commitment was phenomenal.

“Both sets of players deserve a lot of praise for trying to win a game of football on an energy-sapping pitch.

“I lost Harvey Saunders with a hamstring injury after he slipped.

“There were two well organised sides and Barrow have not been beaten at home all season. So, the game was great credit to both sets of players.”