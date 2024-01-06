Pete Wild addressed ‘elephant in the room’ before Barrow victory over Tranmere

Pete Wild revealed Barrow’s players addressed the “elephant in the room” before tackling Tranmere and then came up with a huge 1-0 win to boost the Bluebirds’ promotion ambitions.

Dean Campbell’s brilliantly struck goal 10 minutes from time earned the high-flying Cumbrians a first win of 2024, a first home win over Rovers since 1969 and a first victory after three winless outings.

“When the lads came back in we did a half-season review: hopes, fears, expectations,” said manager Wild.

“We asked players who have been promoted to share their experiences of what this time of year is like.

“We had a good hour talking things through. But it is easy writing things on a flip chart, actions need to speak louder than words and that’s what happened.

“However, we did talk about the elephant in the room. But we mustn’t look at something three and a half months away.

“However, as a manager you have to look for progression. So, can we beat the 62 points we got last season which was the fifth best in the club’s history?

“If we can pass that then that’s the first barometer for me of progression. Then you are looking at what next.

“But in terms of points targets, it is making sure we are the best version of ourselves one game at a time.”

Wild called Campbell’s stunning strike a “worldie”.

He added: “January goals come from mistakes, set-pieces or worldies and Deano came up with a worldie.

“But we need goals from all over the place. We cannot go out and buy that 20-goal-a-season marksman.

“I am pleased for Deano. That was one of his best performances.”

Substitute Josh Hawkes almost hushed the celebrations but his stoppage-time, low drive hit an upright and bounced clear.

Rovers boss Nigel Adkins said: “I thought we were going to get something.

“Josh hits the post and the ball is going in. We were right behind it but it hits a bobble to go outside of the post instead of into the goal.

“So, it was very frustrating. But I must say the attitude, the application, the work rate and the commitment was phenomenal.

“Both sets of players deserve a lot of praise for trying to win a game of football on an energy-sapping pitch.

“I lost Harvey Saunders with a hamstring injury after he slipped.

“There were two well organised sides and Barrow have not been beaten at home all season. So, the game was great credit to both sets of players.”