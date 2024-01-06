Golden Lion tamed by Lille as Martinique minnows are thumped 12-0 in cup clash By Press Association January 6 2024, 10.02pm Share Golden Lion tamed by Lille as Martinique minnows are thumped 12-0 in cup clash Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6319769/golden-lion-tamed-by-lille-as-martinique-minnows-are-thumped-12-0-in-cup-clash/ Copy Link Golden Lion were tamed at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy (David Davies/PA) A team from Martinique face a painful 4,000-mile journey home after crashing 12-0 at Ligue 1 side Lille in the Coupe de France on Saturday. Golden Lion qualified for the tournament as reigning champions of the Caribbean nation, and were handed a daunting away trip to the six-time winners. They were 7-0 down at half-time and mustered a single shot in comparison to 37 for the hosts, for whom Jonathan David and Edon Zhegrova helped themselves to hat-tricks. 𝐔𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐞𝐭 𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝟏𝟐-𝟎 𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 🔛 pic.twitter.com/T0K9oi9JIB— LOSC (@losclive) January 6, 2024 The Coupe de France has been open to representatives of French departments and territories since the mid-1960s, and one-sided results are nothing new. Golden Lion can seek solace in the fact that they performed better – and faced a shorter round trip – than French Guiana side CSC Cayenne, who were thumped 14-0 at Paris FC in 2021.