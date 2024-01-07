Elena Rybakina wins Brisbane International after seeing off Aryna Sabalenka By Press Association January 7 2024, 6.48am Share Elena Rybakina wins Brisbane International after seeing off Aryna Sabalenka Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6319806/elena-rybakina-wins-brisbane-international-in-dominant-win-over-aryna-sabalenka/ Copy Link Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a shot in her final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus (Tertius Pickard/AP) Elena Rybakina defeated world number two Aryna Sabalenka in their Australian Open final rematch with a dominant straight sets win to claim the Brisbane International. The world number four from Kazakhstan charged out of the blocks, dominating the first set 6-0 and continuing the form through the second set 6-3, winning in just over 70 minutes. 👑 Rybakina Reigns 👑 pic.twitter.com/SqJjZ9eM8U— wta (@WTA) January 7, 2024 Rybakina was clinical on break points, winning five of a possible seven, and limiting the Belarusian to just one break point. Sabalenka was on a 15-game winning streak in Australia before the loss, spanning back to the start of 2023 in Adelaide and continuing through her Australian Open-winning campaign. The win was 24-year-old Rybakina’s sixth career title.