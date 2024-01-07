Daniel Farke hails Patrick Bamford’s ‘world-class’ strike in Leeds’ FA Cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Daniel Farke hails Patrick Bamford’s ‘world-class’ strike in Leeds’ FA Cup win

By Press Association
Daniel Farke hailed Patrick Bamford’s ‘world-class’ strike (Joe Giddens/PA)
Daniel Farke hailed Patrick Bamford’s ‘world-class’ strike (Joe Giddens/PA)

Delighted Leeds boss Daniel Farke believes Patrick Bamford is getting back to his best after a “world-class” strike in the 3-0 FA Cup win at Peterborough.

Bamford’s stunning volley early in the second half helped Leeds smoothly negotiate a potential banana skin at the Sky Bet League One title chasers.

The 30-year-old’s first goal of the campaign arrived in his first start on New Year’s Day when Leeds saw off Birmingham in the Championship.

He did not have to wait long for his second as he thumped in a stunning long-range volley early in the second half as Farke’s much-changed side advanced to the fourth round.

Bamford’s brilliant contribution was sandwiched by a double for skipper Ethan Ampadu, who claimed a first goal in Leeds colours with a first-half opener from Jaidon Anthony’s controversially-taken free-kick and then sealed their passage late on when heading in substitute Dan James’ corner.

“It was alright,” joked Farke when asked about the quality of Bamford’s goal.

“The whole world will praise this goal as being world-class. There are no other words for it.

“I’m delighted for him and he deserves it, but for me it is more important that he is back to his fitness level, in a good rhythm and to work for the team.

“Goals are always priceless for the confidence of offensive players and I’m sure he would take a rebound from two yards but, of course, to score in this fantastic manner is even better and he is on the right path.

“We rested some players and gave valuable minutes to others, but we were clear we wanted to win this game and go into the fourth round.

“It is never easy when you have six changes and two players also playing different positions, but it was a concentrated performance.

“It was a tight game, but we won it comfortably with three goals and a clean sheet.”

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson saw his side’s 15-game unbeaten run at home come to an end, but he insisted: “The 3-0 scoreline flatters Leeds.

“If you’ve not watched it, it looks like a typical Championship team winning comfortably against a League One team, but it wasn’t that.

“We started nervously, but Leeds scored the first goal just as we were building momentum.

“The boys felt the referee blew the whistle for the free-kick to be taken after the ball had been kicked, but for me it’s not an excuse.

“We should be set up and organised better than that. You cannot give a team like Leeds goals like the first and third.

“If you lose a game to Bamford’s goal, you hold your hands up, but the first and third ones we conceded are not good enough.

“I’d have still been disappointed had we lost 2-0, but when it gets to 3-0 it looks so easy for Leeds even though that wasn’t the case.”