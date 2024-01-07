Phil Parkinson dedicates FA Cup win at Shrewsbury to Wrexham supporters

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said it was “a day for our supporters” after his side beat Shrewsbury 1-0 to secure their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Croud Meadow witnessed something of an upset as the Sky Bet League Two side got the better of the League One Shrews thanks to a Thomas O’Connor goal.

Parkinson said: “Today was a day for our supporters and not just the ones that were here but the ones back at home.

“It’s a local derby, and 16 years ago, Shrewsbury beat us to all but condemn the club to the National League.

“When you have had that pain of being a Wrexham fan during that period, it’s great that we give our supporters a day to celebrate.

“It was always going to be a tough game. I saw Shrewsbury play against Fleetwood, and I thought they played really well.

“They’re an established League One team, and it was interesting to see us go toe-to-toe with a team that were right up for the game.

“As the first half wore on, we looked better and better and I thought, in general, we controlled the second half.

“There was a couple of chances towards the end, but we rode our luck with those, but we probably deserved it with the effort the lads have given us today.”

The contest was settled 18 minutes from time when George Evans played the ball into O’Connor’s path and the midfielder’s deflected strike found the back of the net.

Mal Benning made a surging run from the halfway line into the box just past the hour mark, but his effort clipped the crossbar.

Shrewsbury went close to a late equaliser twice, with Taylor Perry sending the ball inches wide of the post on both occasions

Shrews boss Matt Taylor said: “We dominated a game of football today.

“The supporters and I will leave here extremely frustrated, as I’m sure everyone connected with the football club will.

“The fact of the matter is they have had one shot on target, and Marko (Marosi) has not had a save to make as the goal took a deflection and gone in.

“We have had two, if not three, fabulous opportunities. Two from inside seven yards and not put the ball in the back of the net.

“We should go in at half-time 1-0 up at least, but we don’t. Second-half, I thought Wrexham played in our half better, but still, we had opportunities.

“I cannot complain about the performance or the effort but what I can say is the big chances we had today we didn’t take.”