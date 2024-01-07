Phil Parkinson dedicates FA Cup win at Shrewsbury to Wrexham supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phil Parkinson dedicates FA Cup win at Shrewsbury to Wrexham supporters

By Press Association
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson after his side’s victory (Nick Potts/PA)
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson after his side’s victory (Nick Potts/PA)

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said it was “a day for our supporters” after his side beat Shrewsbury 1-0 to secure their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Croud Meadow witnessed something of an upset as the Sky Bet League Two side got the better of the League One Shrews thanks to a Thomas O’Connor goal.

Parkinson said: “Today was a day for our supporters and not just the ones that were here but the ones back at home.

“It’s a local derby, and 16 years ago, Shrewsbury beat us to all but condemn the club to the National League.

“When you have had that pain of being a Wrexham fan during that period, it’s great that we give our supporters a day to celebrate.

“It was always going to be a tough game. I saw Shrewsbury play against Fleetwood, and I thought they played really well.

“They’re an established League One team, and it was interesting to see us go toe-to-toe with a team that were right up for the game.

“As the first half wore on, we looked better and better and I thought, in general, we controlled the second half.

“There was a couple of chances towards the end, but we rode our luck with those, but we probably deserved it with the effort the lads have given us today.”

The contest was settled 18 minutes from time when George Evans played the ball into O’Connor’s path and the midfielder’s deflected strike found the back of the net.

Mal Benning made a surging run from the halfway line into the box just past the hour mark, but his effort clipped the crossbar.

Shrewsbury went close to a late equaliser twice, with Taylor Perry sending the ball inches wide of the post on both occasions

Shrews boss Matt Taylor said: “We dominated a game of football today.

“The supporters and I will leave here extremely frustrated, as I’m sure everyone connected with the football club will.

“The fact of the matter is they have had one shot on target, and Marko (Marosi) has not had a save to make as the goal took a deflection and gone in.

“We have had two, if not three, fabulous opportunities. Two from inside seven yards and not put the ball in the back of the net.

“We should go in at half-time 1-0 up at least, but we don’t. Second-half, I thought Wrexham played in our half better, but still, we had opportunities.

“I cannot complain about the performance or the effort but what I can say is the big chances we had today we didn’t take.”