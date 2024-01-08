The sporting weekend in pictures

Liverpool scored two late goals to beat Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup third round and Newcastle claimed north east bragging rights when they won against rivals Sunderland 3-0.

Coco Gauff beat Elina Svitolina in the Auckland Classic final to retain her title and Patrick Bamford scored a memorable strike, helping Leeds to a 3-0 victory over Peterborough.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz scored their second of the game at Arsenal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Coco Gauff beat Elena Svitolina in Auckland (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

Patrick Bamford scored from long-range (Joe Giddens/PA)

Naas races was disrupted by fog (Niall Carson/PA)

Chelsea beat Preston 4-0 at Stamford Bridge (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne (right) returned to action for Manchester City with an assist (Martin Rickett/PA)