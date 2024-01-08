Tony Mowbray named Wayne Rooney’s successor as Birmingham manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tony Mowbray named Wayne Rooney’s successor as Birmingham manager

By Press Association
Tony Mowbray is the new Birmingham boss (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tony Mowbray is the new Birmingham boss (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Tony Mowbray has been announced as Birmingham’s new manager to replace Wayne Rooney.

The former Sunderland and West Brom boss has penned a two-and-half-year deal at St Andrew’s.

He becomes Blues’ third manager of the season after John Eustace and Rooney.

Mowbray said: “I am excited to be joining Birmingham at this time. I can’t wait to get back on the training pitch and start working with this talented group of players.

“My focus is on building their confidence, delivering results, and giving Blues’ fans a team they can be excited by and proud of.

“I know from personal experience how passionate Bluenoses are, home and away, and I’m looking forward to having their full support for the team starting on Saturday at home to Swansea.

“Tom Wagner (chairman) and Garry Cook (chief executive) have outlined the ambition for the club. I can’t wait to get started and play my role in helping to make it a reality.”

Mowbray was sacked as Sunderland boss in December, after 15 months in charge, despite guiding them to the play-offs last season.

Former England captain Rooney was axed by Birmingham after just 83 days in charge, having replaced Eustace in October.

Wayne Rooney lasted just 16 games (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wayne Rooney lasted just 15 games as Blues boss (Danny Lawson/PA)

He managed just two wins in 15 games as Birmingham slipped from sixth in the Championship to 20th.

“Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be,” said Rooney in a statement.

“However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16.

“Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.”