Fabian Schar signs Newcastle contract extension for next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fabian Schar signs Newcastle contract extension for next season

By Press Association
Newcastle defender Fabian Schar has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025 (Will Matthews/PA)
Newcastle defender Fabian Schar has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025 (Will Matthews/PA)

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025, the Magpies have announced.

The 32-year-old Switzerland defender, whose existing deal was due to expire at the end of the season, has committed his future to the Tyneside outfit for at least another campaign two days after playing his part in a 3-0 derby victory over Sunderland in the FA Cup third round.

A club statement said: “Newcastle United are pleased to announce that defender Fabian Schar has extended his contract at St. James’ Park until the summer of 2025.

“Switzerland international Schar, who turned 32 last month, has made 169 appearances for the club since arriving from Deportivo La Coruna in July 2018.”

Schar, who cost Newcastle just £3million when he arrived from Deportivo, has established himself as a key member of Eddie Howe’s side and a firm fans’ favourite with his no-nonsense style of defending.

He is also confident on the ball and is not afraid to stride forward and take aim at goal, which he did to spectacular effect during the famous 4-1 Champions League victory over Paris St Germain at St James’ Park in October.

Schar, who has been capped 78 times by his country, said: “I’ve said it a lot of times, but I feel really at home here.

“I feel so comfortable living in Newcastle. I love the city and I love playing for the club and the incredible fans. I can’t say enough how much I love them, and how much their support means to me.

“Playing for this team where I feel so comfortable with all my team-mates and with the coaching staff feels really like a family for me, so I’m really grateful to stay here a bit longer and hopefully to have some more exciting times.”

Head coach Howe was delighted to have secured the services of one of his most influential players for another season.

Howe said: “Fabian has been excellent for us. Since I’ve come to the football club, he’s been a model of consistency and a big part of our success.

“He’s defended very well but he’s hugely talented with the ball as well, so we’re delighted that he’s extended his time here.”