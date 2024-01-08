5 times non-league sides caused an FA Cup third-round shock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

5 times non-league sides caused an FA Cup third-round shock

By Press Association
Sam Corne, centre, converted the winning penalty as Maidstone became the latest non-league side to reach the FA Cup fourth round (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Maidstone became the latest non-league side to produce an FA Cup third-round upset on Saturday with victory over Stevenage.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some other famous wins that saw non-league sides make it into the competition’s fourth round.

Hereford 2-1 Newcastle – third-round replay 1972

This cup shock unfolded over 50 years ago, but remains an iconic upset that retains its place on any giant-killing list. Who can forget the Match of the Day footage of Ronnie Radford’s stunning late equaliser for Hereford, bludgeoned out of the Edgar Street mud, before Ricky George’s extra-time winner? After the two sides had drawn 2-2 at St James’ Park, top-flight Newcastle had led the replay through Malcolm MacDonald before the Southern League side’s heroics sparked a joyous pitch invasion.

Sutton 2-1 Coventry – third round 1989

Coventry, then in the top flight, had won the FA Cup in 1987 but were ambushed by Conference side Sutton at Gander Green Lane. Tony Rains headed the London minnows into a half-time lead and although David Phillips equalised for the Sky Blues 10 minutes into the second period, Matt Hanlon, a 22-year-old self-employed bricklayer, volleyed home Phil Dawson’s 70th-minute out-swinging cross and Sutton held on for an historic win. In the fourth round, they lost 8-0 at Norwich.

West Brom 2-4 Woking – third round 1991

Woking’s Tim Buzaglo celebrates his FA Cup hat-trick against West Brom in 1991
Woking’s Tim Buzaglo celebrates his FA Cup hat-trick against West Brom in 1991 (PA)

Woking were in the Isthmian League – English football’s sixth tier – when they headed to The Hawthorns and no-one gave them a prayer as they trailed 1-0 to West Brom, then in the old Second Division, at half-time. But a stunning hat-trick from Tim Buzaglo, a computer specialist who had played cricket for Gibraltar, turned the tie on its head and after a fourth goal from Terry Worsfold secured a spectacular upset, Woking’s jubilant players were applauded by the Baggies fans off the pitch.

Macclesfield 2-1 Cardiff – third round 2013

Matthew Barnes-Homer celebrates his winner for Macclesfield against Cardiff in the 2013 FA Cup
Matthew Barnes-Homer celebrates his winner for Macclesfield against Cardiff in the 2013 FA Cup (Dave Thompson/PA)

Blue Square Bet Premier side Macclesfield dumped out Championship leaders Cardiff, 81 places higher in English football’s pecking order, to reach the FA Cup’s fourth round for the first time in their 139-year history. The Silkmen trailed to Cardiff striker Nat Jarvis’ close-range second-half finish, but Matthew Barnes-Homer struck twice in the final five minutes. He turned home Jack Mackreth’s cross and, with home celebrations still in full swing, converted a penalty to snatch an unlikely win.

Lincoln 1-0 Ipswich – third round replay 2017

Nathan Arnold scores Lincoln's winner in their FA Cup third-round win against Ipswich in 2017
Nathan Arnold scores Lincoln’s winner in their FA Cup third-round win against Ipswich in 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lincoln were National League leaders and on the rise when they clinched a place in the fourth round for the first time in 41 years. The Imps knocked out Ipswich, then in the Championship, thanks to Nathan Arnold’s stoppage-time winner. The Imps, who had drawn 2-2 at Portman Road, went on to beat Brighton, top of the Championship at the time, 3-1 in the fourth round and won 1-0 at then Premier League side Burnley in the fifth round to become the first non-league team in 103 years to reach the quarter-finals.