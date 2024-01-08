Gloucester to sign Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams from Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gloucester to sign Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams from Cardiff

By Press Association
Cardiff and Wales star Tomos Williams has sealed a deal to join Gloucester (David Davies/PA)
Cardiff and Wales star Tomos Williams has sealed a deal to join Gloucester (David Davies/PA)

Gloucester have confirmed the signing of Cardiff and Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams from the start of next season.

Gloucester’s director of rugby George Skivington said he was thrilled to seal a deal with Williams, who has won 53 caps for his country and played in two World Cups.

“Everyone at the club is thrilled to welcome a player of Tomos’ calibre,” said Skivington.

“Anybody that has watched him play before, whether that be for Cardiff or for Wales, knows how much of an attacking threat he can be, and we’re excited to see what he can bring to Gloucester Rugby.”

Williams progressed through Cardiff’s junior and academy systems and has amassed over 100 appearances for the United Rugby Championship side.

He admitted it was a big decision to leave but believes it is the “right time” to test himself in the Guinness Premiership.

Cardiff v Bath – Investec Champions Cup – Cardiff Arms Park
Tomos Williams has played for Cardiff for over a decade (David Davies/PA)

“I’m really grateful to Cardiff for everything they have given me in my career,” Williams said on Cardiff’s official website.

“This club is all I have known and after 11 years with the first-team squad, I feel the time is right to make a change.

“I am excited for a new chapter with Gloucester but remain 100 per cent committed to Cardiff and will always look back on my time here with great fondness.”