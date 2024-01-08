Tim Krul: Luton disappointed not to beat Bolton in FA Cup

Luton goalkeeper Tim Krul spoke of his side’s disappointment at having to settle for an FA Cup third-round replay against League One high-flyers Bolton.

The teams played out a drab goalless draw at Kenilworth Road on Sunday, despite the hosts coming close to winning at the death when Alfie Doughty struck a post before being controversially denied a penalty by VAR.

Prior to that, Andros Townsend and Jordan Clark had gone close with efforts that were deflected wide, as Ian Evatt’s Bolton gave a dogged defensive showing to earn themselves a second go at knocking out the Premier League outfit.

The additional match means Luton’s planned warm-weather training retreat will have to be rearranged, with their league game against Burnley having been brought forward three days to January 12 in order to accommodate the replay.

“Normally I’d be happy with a clean sheet but there’s a lot of disappointment that we didn’t get the win,” said Krul, who started in place of regular first-choice keeper Thomas Kaminski.

“I think in the first half we weren’t quite at it, we were about 80 per cent. The second half we really came out flying.

“We did enough to get over the line, we hit the post, had plenty of shots and maybe we could have had a penalty so I think we were a bit unlucky.

“I think it’s a good reminder that we need to be at it from the start in any game and every game, so we’re disappointed but I think we know on Friday at Burnley we need to be at it from the start.”

Due to needing an Emirates FA Cup third round replay, our #PL fixture at Burnley has been moved to Friday 12th January at 7:45pm (originally Monday 15th January). This fixture will still be broadcasted by TNT Sports in the UK. pic.twitter.com/5y9GcQpIVa — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) January 7, 2024

It was just Krul’s third appearance since joining the Hatters from Norwich in August, having mainly played back-up to the impressive Kaminski this campaign.

“I’m loving it,” he said of life at Kenilworth Road. “I do feel there’s a spirit around the club and a true belief that we can stay up.

“We have given the big teams, especially at home, a hard time and maybe we’ve deserved more points so there’s a lot to come from us.

“We know it’s going to be hard, but we’re going to give everything we’ve got.”