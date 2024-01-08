5 ties to watch in FA Cup fourth round

FA Cup holders Manchester City have been handed a trip to Tottenham in the fourth round.

Elsewhere, sixth-tier Maidstone will head to Sky Bet Championship promotion-chasers Ipswich, while Chelsea host Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five ties to watch.

Tottenham v Manchester City

Dejan Kulusevski (right) struck a late goal to earn Tottenham a point at the Etihad Stadium in December (Martin Rickett/PA)

Holders Manchester City swept past Huddersfield 5-0 on Sunday, when Kevin De Bruyne made a return to action during the second half from a hamstring injury which had kept the Belgian out since August.

Spurs, meanwhile, had booked their place in the fourth round with a 1-0 win over Burnley on Friday night with a fine late goal from Pedro Porro.

Fans will be hoping the FA Cup tie proves as entertaining as when the two sides met in the Premier League in early December at the Etihad Stadium.

Son Heung-min scored at both ends and Dejan Kulusevski struck a late equaliser to earn Spurs a 3-3 draw following a frantic finish – after which Erling Haaland took to social media to complain about referee Simon Hooper for not playing advantage as City broke during the closing moments.

Ipswich v Maidstone

Vanarama National League South side Maidstone, who beat Stevenage 1-0 in the third round on Saturday, are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition.

Ipswich sit second in the Championship table and were 3-1 third-round winners at AFC Wimbledon.

Stones boss George Elokobi helped Wolves get promoted to the Premier League under Mick McCarthy, who enjoyed a reunion with his old defender at the Gallagher Stadium.

With the Tractor Boys on a roll under Kieran McKenna as the Suffolk club seek a long-awaited return to the top flight themselves, Elokobi might just be picking McCarthy’s brains on how to get a result at Portman Road – where the former Republic of Ireland manager spent six seasons in charge.

Blackburn v Wrexham

Wrexham booked their place in the fourth round for the second straight season with a 1-0 win over cross-border derby rivals Shrewsbury.

With Hollywood A-listers following their progress from across the Pond, the now League Two club will be hoping that run can continue when they head to Championship side Blackburn.

Rovers coasted past Cambridge 5-2 after a first career hat-trick for Sammie Szmodics.

Newport or Eastleigh v Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes (centre) was on target from the penalty spot to help Manchester United book their place in the fourth round with a 2-0 win at Wigan (Nick Potts/PA)

National League side Eastleigh kept alive their hopes of landing a dream fourth-round tie after a 1-1 draw at Newport to earn a replay.

Chris Maguire hit a late penalty after George Langston had been sent off late in the first half, leaving the Spitfires to battle on with 10 men.

United were confirmed as fourth-round visitors to either Silverlake Stadium or Rodney Parade after they won 2-0 at Wigan on Monday night.

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins’ goal gave Aston Villa a 1-0 win at Chelsea in the Premier League during September (Nigel French/PA)

The Blues swept past Championship side Preston 4-0 on Saturday as Mauricio Pochettino’s side continued their good cup form, having also reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Middlesbrough.

Villa edged past Boro 1-0 with a late goal from Matty Cash to win a first FA Cup tie since 2016.

Having waited so long to get into the fourth round again, Villa boss Unai Emery might have been hoping to avoid one of their Premier League rivals.

That said, the Spaniard has already masterminded a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in September – and on current league form, with Villa second in the table, he would probably fancy the chances of a repeat.