Home Sport

Football rumours: Real Madrid scope out Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite

By Press Association
Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite (Nigel French, PA)
Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite (Nigel French, PA)

What the papers say

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, has found himself under the scope of Spanish giants Real Madrid, the Daily Mail reports. The England Under-21 international has played 17 games for the Toffees in the Premier League this season.

The Evening Standard says West Ham could make a move for 26-year-old Ajax and  Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn. The former Tottenham player has scored eight goals in all competitions this year for Ajax.

Rangers v Ajax – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Ibrox Stadium
Ajax’s Steven Bergwijn (left) has been linked with a return to London (Andrew Milligan, PA)

One player who could be making the opposite journey from England to the Netherlands is Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri, who has been linked with a loan move to PSV Eindhoven – and LA Galaxy – according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, cited by Teamtalk.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Hugo Ekitike: Wolves are reportedly interested in signing the 21-year-old Paris St Germain forward, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

Jonathan David: The 23-year-old Canada forward, currently at Lille in France, has attracted interest from Manchester United and Aston Villa, Football Transfers reports.