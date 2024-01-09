Grimsby to pay tribute to youth-team player Cameron Walsh and his father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grimsby to pay tribute to youth-team player Cameron Walsh and his father

By Press Association
Grimsby host Notts County at the weekend (Richard Sellers/PA)
Grimsby will honour 16-year-old youth-team player Cameron Walsh and his father Dave at Saturday’s League Two match with Notts County.

The Mariners have been left “devastated” after the pair died in a car accident on Saturday.

Tributes will be paid ahead of kick-off at the weekend, though the club are yet to announce the full extent of their plans.

Walsh has been described as an “integral” member of the Mariners’ academy.

The League Two club said in a statement on Monday night: “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that Grimsby Town Football Club announces the untimely passing of one of our cherished youth-team members, Cameron Walsh, aged 16, and his father Dave.

“Cameron Walsh was an integral part of the GTFC academy. His passion for the game, coupled with his undeniable talent, made him a much-loved figure among team-mates, coaches, and the entire Grimsby Town family.

“The club is devastated by this heartbreaking loss and extends its deepest condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through the pain and grief that comes with such a tragedy.”

On Sunday, Lincolnshire Police said two people, including a 16-year-old boy, had died after a car crashed and became submerged in water.

Police, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service crews were all sent to the scene, where the two people were pronounced dead.