Former EFL defender Danny Senda given four-year ban after admitting misconduct

Former Wycombe and Millwall defender Danny Senda has been banned from football for four years after touching two women inappropriately and subsequently admitting to two charges of misconduct.

The Football Association has said it is “deeply sorry” to the two women, who had been on a coaching course overseas with the 42-year-old last June.

Senda had been in a bar when the two women came in afterwards with a small group of other people. The first complainant said Senda pulled her towards him, placed his left arm over her right shoulder and put his other hand down the front of her shorts.

Daniel Senda has been suspended from all football and football-related activity for four years following misconduct on a course in June 2023 in relation to two complainants. Full statement and written reasons: https://t.co/GDsKZhqcxs pic.twitter.com/2ssajUttEc — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) January 9, 2024

The first complainant removed his arms from her. As she went to leave the bar, she saw Senda place his hands on the second woman.

The second woman said she felt someone’s hands come from behind her, rest upon her chest and place one hand on each of her breasts. She turned around to see it was Senda. She then walked away and left the bar with the first woman.

The women reported the incidents to course leaders, and Senda was immediately asked to leave the course. He requested the opportunity to apologise, and the women agreed to meet him before he flew back to the UK. The women then made a formal complaint to the FA.

They opted not to make a criminal complaint, and with the incident occurring overseas the UK authorities had no jurisdiction to act.

The independent commission which issued the four-year ban to Senda said these were breaches of “the utmost seriousness” and that they “amounted to the commission of criminal offences that could never be condoned or tolerated in any environment”.

An FA spokesperson said: “Women deserve to be involved in professional football without the fear of any form of abuse.

“This was a shocking case, and we investigated the very serious allegations as soon as we were made aware of them.

“We thank the victims for reporting the incidents to us, and supporting the investigation through to its conclusion, and we are deeply sorry that they endured such a terrible experience.

“The behaviour shown by Daniel Senda in June 2023 will not be tolerated. We will investigate all allegations of sexual assault in a football environment which are reported to us – usually working with the police, but in this case, the incidents happened overseas so were not within the jurisdiction of UK law-enforcement.

“We hope that the very lengthy ban serves as a strong deterrent, and a clear signal that women in football will be supported and protected and offenders will be severely punished.”

The panel’s written reasons state that Senda had no recollection of committing the offences when he was interviewed by the FA in July, which he ascribed to his consumption of alcohol, but did not deny them.

The panel said it initially felt a six-year ban was appropriate but this was reduced to four years to reflect Senda’s early admission of the charges he faced.