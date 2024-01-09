Nicke Kabamba nets 18th league goal of season in Barnet victory over Dagenham By Press Association January 9 2024, 10.12pm Share Nicke Kabamba nets 18th league goal of season in Barnet victory over Dagenham Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6325730/nicke-kabamba-nets-18th-league-goal-of-season-in-barnet-victory-over-dagenham/ Copy Link Barnet top scorer Nicke Kabamba added to his impressive goal tally (Nick Potts/PA) Nicke Kabamba registered his 18th Vanarama National League goal of the season as promotion-chasing Barnet came from behind to beat Dagenham 2-1. The third-placed Bees, who lost 3-2 at Altrincham on Saturday, fell behind in the 27th minute when Josh Rees turned home Harry Phipps’ flick-on from a corner. Daggers goal scorer Rees was denied a second by the crossbar before striker Kabamba brought the hosts level in first-half added time with a close-range finish. Dagenham again hit the crossbar through Frank Vincent’s deflected effort but were left empty handed after Zak Brunt fired home Barnet’s winner with half-an-hour remaining.