On this day in 2006: Manchester United sign Patrice Evra from Monaco

Manchester United signed Patrice Evra from Monaco on a three-and-a-half-year contract, on this day in 2006.

The 24-year-old joined Sir Alex Ferguson’s side for £5.5million but endured a tough start to life in Manchester, with a nightmare debut against neighbours Manchester City four days later as he was taken off at half-time in a 3-1 defeat.

However, the France international soon made the left-back position his own at Old Trafford after Gabriel Heinze’s cruciate ligament injury earlier that season and he went on to feature 379 times for the Red Devils.

Evra made 379 appearances for Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Evra won 10 major trophies with United, including five Premier League titles, three League Cups, the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

On Evra’s arrival at Old Trafford, manager Ferguson said: “He is a good age and he is still developing as a player, which is always exciting.

“We have been monitoring him all season and it is fantastic that he is joining Manchester United.”

Evra ended his eight-and-a-half-year stay in Manchester in July 2014 following the arrival of Luke Shaw from Southampton and moved to Juventus.