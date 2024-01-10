Colin Graves appears set for Yorkshire return

Colin Graves appears poised to move a step closer to a controversial return to Yorkshire.

The board of the financially stricken club are understood to still be considering an offer of investment from a consortium led by former chairman Graves.

Other options – including a mooted deal with former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley – have failed to fully materialise, and have left the way clear for Graves to come back in at a club he served as chair between 2012 and 2015.

Yorkshire’s board, chaired by Harry Chathli, has been considering Graves’ offer (Mike Egerton/PA)

It has been reported that if the Graves consortium’s offer was approved, an immediate loan of £1million would be forthcoming, followed quickly by new investment worth a further £4m.

Graves’ return would be controversial, given the racism scandal which has engulfed Yorkshire in recent years, an episode which partially took place during Graves’ first stint in charge.

His money saved the county from financial oblivion once before, when he first became involved in 2002, and he is now eager for a second act at Headingley, where debts to the Graves family trust are close to £15million.

He told talkSPORT on Tuesday: “The ball is in the Yorkshire board’s court to make a decision, but my interest is real, it’s absolute, and that’s for one reason and one reason only, and it’s to save Yorkshire County Cricket Club. None of us wants to see that institution disappear.

“It’s not in a good place so from my point of view that’s the reason I’m doing this. I’m passionate about the place and I want to make sure that Yorkshire County Cricket Club survives and prospers.”

Yorkshire last year admitted an England and Wales Cricket Board charge of failing to deal with systemic use of racist and discriminatory language over a period between 2004 and 2021, a time in which partially they were under Graves’ watch. He said last June in an interview with Sky Sports that no allegations of racism were raised to him.

Former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq, who blew the whistle on racism at the club in 2020 leading to investigations by Yorkshire and subsequently the ECB, said on Tuesday he was aware Graves’ return was “inevitable” and added: “It is going to be a sad day for all those that have suffered racism.”

Azeem Rafiq believes Graves’ return to Yorkshire is now “inevitable” (James Manning/PA)

On Wednesday, the local MP for Headingley made a last-ditch call on those who had the financial means to provide Yorkshire with an alternative option to approving the return of Graves.

Alex Sobel, the Labour MP for Leeds North West constituency which includes the club’s Headingley home, warned the Graves consortium he would oppose any move to make the club a private limited company which would remove members’ voting rights, and called on those with the means to assist him in achieving the goal of keeping Yorkshire as a members’ club.

“Yorkshire Cricket belonging to the members of the club and their ownership of the historic Yorkshire Cricket Club is at the heart of our county,” he told the PA news agency.

“I will oppose any attempt to take Yorkshire away from members and make it a private entity as it will be done for profit and weaken accountability and long-term viability.

“I call on anyone who wants to see the club stay with the members and safeguard the progress it has made who has means to help safeguard the club to come forward. I will work with anyone who has the same goals as me to save Yorkshire Cricket.”