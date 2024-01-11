Colin Graves invited to appear at select committee amid likely Yorkshire return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colin Graves invited to appear at select committee amid likely Yorkshire return

By Press Association
Colin Graves looks set to return to Yorkshire (Mike Egerton/PA)
Colin Graves looks set to return to Yorkshire (Mike Egerton/PA)

Colin Graves has been invited to appear before a parliamentary select committee after he edged closer to a controversial return to Yorkshire, with its chair raising concerns his comeback could “undermine progress” made in tackling racism.

The club’s board announced late on Wednesday night that it had agreed to recommend a loan offer from Graves, which if ratified by Yorkshire members would mean him returning to the county he served as chair between 2012 and 2015.

Graves’ first spell at the county overlapped with a period where the club have since admitted failing to address the systemic use of racist and discriminatory language, an issue which truly came to light after former player Azeem Rafiq spoke out in the summer of 2020.

CMS committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage has raised concerns about Colin Graves' expected return to Yorkshire
CMS committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage has raised concerns about Colin Graves’ expected return to Yorkshire (PA Media)

Rafiq gave harrowing evidence about his experience to the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) select committee in November 2021, and a committee spokesperson has confirmed to the PA news agency that Graves has already been invited to appear before it.

Committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage also said in a statement: “The disgraceful treatment of Azeem Rafiq by Yorkshire CCC was the tip of the iceberg, with racism, classism, sexism and misogyny found to be entrenched across the sport.

“The publication of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket’s report last year offered a turning point for English cricket, which the ECB appears to be taking.

“The return of Colin Graves to Yorkshire and to English cricket risks undermining what progress has been made so far.

“If the club is serious about rebuilding its reputation as well as its finances, then there needs to be a commitment from Mr Graves and the club to fully respecting the findings of the ICEC and taking action on them.

“The Culture, Media and Sport Committee will be watching closely as this deal progresses, so that the terrible past of Yorkshire CCC does not repeat itself.”

Graves said last June that no allegations of racism were ever raised to him, but added that there was “a lot of banter” that went on, comments which were criticised at the time by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The ECB has not yet commented, while a statement from Graves is expected later on Thursday. Graves’ representatives have not commented directly either regarding the invitation to appear before the CMS committee.

Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, has also expressed concern regarding Graves’ impending return.

“Mr Graves’ return to Yorkshire Cricket Club could undermine the work done over the past few years to address discrimination and racism.

“I’ve raised my concerns directly with the club, but this is ultimately a decision for Yorkshire’s members.

“If Mr Graves is to return, it’s vital that he acknowledges the mistakes of the past and ensures the good progress the club has made on equality, diversity and inclusion continues.”

Rafiq responded to Yorkshire’s announcement on Wednesday night by posting on X, formerly Twitter: “No longer my club.”

The post concluded with a broken heart emoji.