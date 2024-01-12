Football rumours: Brighton set huge price for Evan Ferguson as Chelsea circle

What the papers say

Chelsea will have to pay more than £100million if they want to sign 19-year-old Irish striker Evan Ferguson as Brighton resist letting go of the teenager, the Evening Standard says. Ferguson has signed a deal with Brighton until 2029 after a promising start to his career, including scoring six goals for the club this season.

Everton have slapped a £60million fee on 22-year-old midfielder Amadou Onana, and i sport reports that Arsenal, who are interested in the Belgian, will have to sell a player to afford him.

Everton’s Amadou Onana (Zac Goodwin, PA)

Fulham, Everton and clubs overseas are said to be interested in Brentford’s 26-year-old midfielder Frank Onyeka, the Guardian reports.

The Times says West Ham are interested in Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez, who Feyenoord value at £30million. The 22-year-old has scored 18 goals in 16 Eredivisie games this season.

Social media round-up

Club are open to doing business but need to be careful with their finances after a summer outlay of more than £200 million. ✍️ @SamJDean & @JBurtTelegraph#TelegraphFootball I #AFC — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) January 11, 2024

🔵🇦🇷 Boca Juniors already formally got the money from Brighton for Valentín Barco deal: $10m net fee in one solution. Documents are signed on both clubs and player side, as reported yesterday. ‘El Colo’ will be announced and unveiled as new Brighton signing soon. pic.twitter.com/ebGJmgPOdr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2024

Players to watch

Jack Clarke: Football London reports West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested in Sunderland’s 23-year-old forward who is valued at around £20million.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen (right) and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk (Nick Potts, PA)

Victor Osimhen: Senior figures at Real Madrid believe the club should sign the 25-year-old Napoli striker instead of Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, according to Football Transfers.