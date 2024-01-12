Unai Emery will not make big moves for Aston Villa in transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Unai Emery will not make big moves for Aston Villa in transfer window

By Press Association
Unai Emery will not make big moves for Aston Villa in transfer window

Boss Unai Emery admits Aston Villa are unlikely to make big moves in the transfer market this month.

Villa are second in the Premier League ahead of the weekend with Emery happy with the squad.

They go to Everton on Sunday and despite still being in the title hunt, the Europa Conference League and the FA Cup, Emery has ruled out major changes in January.

“We are not being very focused in the transfer window because we are second in the table and we are recovering some players that have been out since the start of the season (Alex Moreno and Jacob Ramsey),” said Emery, who won December’s Manager of the Month.

“I am very happy with the players. The commitment with the players is really good and the wish and desire to work hard is really good.

“We are going to face three competitions until the end of the season, Premier League, FA Cup and Europa Conference League, and it will be very difficult. We need players to be available and be ready with good performances to play in our idea and our style.

“We have the players here to do that.”

Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings are long-term absentees with knee injuries while Lucas Digne (hamstring) is also out.

Pau Torres (ankle) and Youri Tielemans (calf) have returned to training although the game could come too soon and Bertrand Traore is with Burkina Faso for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Emery added: “They (Everton) are progressively getting better and playing being very competitive. With their issue with the points (deduction), they are playing well and being very competitive in each match.

“It’s very difficult to beat them in their stadium with their fans. We respect them a lot.

“They’re going to be very competitive at home and we’re going to prepare the match respecting them a lot.”