Dundee United go top as late Tony Watt goal earns victory at Inverness

Tony Watt scored a late winner as Dundee United edged out Inverness 1-0 to move top of the cinch Championship.

Looking to bounce back from last weekend’s home defeat to Morton, when they went down to an 88th-minute goal, United finally broke Inverness with three minutes to go at Caledonian Stadium.

United did well to put Glenn Middleton in down the left and his low cross was perfectly placed in-between defender and goalkeeper, allowing Watt to tap into an empty net at the far post.

Victory saw Jim Goodwin’s side climb to the top of the table, above Raith Rovers on goal difference.

Caley Thistle, who had the best chance of the first half but saw Jordan Tillson clear Danny Devine’s header off the line, remain seventh.