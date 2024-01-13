Katja Snoeijs double helps Everton past Aston Villa in FA Women’s Cup

Katja Snoeijs scored a second-half brace to help Everton book their place in the last 16 of the FA Women’s Cup with a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at the Bescot Stadium.

Everton broke the deadlock just before the hour mark when Hanna Bennison found Karoline Olesen inside the box and she unleashed a first-time effort which crashed in off the crossbar.

The visitors made it two with 10 minutes to go following a breakaway, Snoeijs on hand to tuck into the far corner.

Everton added the cherry on the cake three minutes from time as Snoeijs was brought down by Anna Patten inside the area and stepped up to dispatch the penalty down the middle.