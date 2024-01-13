Bolton-Cheltenham abandoned after fan suffers medical emergency in the crowd

Bolton’s League One clash with Cheltenham was abandoned after 29 minutes due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

Referee Sunny Singh Gill took the players off the field just after 3.30pm as medical staff went to help the supporter.

And 30 minutes later the match was officially abandoned, but no further update was given over the individual involved.

A Bolton statement read: “Due to a medical emergency in the crowd, today’s game has been postponed.

“Our thoughts are with the family concerned. More information will follow.”