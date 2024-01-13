Bolton-Cheltenham abandoned after fan suffers medical emergency in the crowd By Press Association January 13 2024, 4.21pm Share Bolton-Cheltenham abandoned after fan suffers medical emergency in the crowd Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6332846/bolton-cheltenham-abandoned-after-fan-suffers-medical-emergency-in-the-crowd/ Copy Link Players leave the pitch after the match was halted due to a medical condition (Richard Sellers/PA) Bolton’s League One clash with Cheltenham was abandoned after 29 minutes due to a medical emergency in the crowd. Referee Sunny Singh Gill took the players off the field just after 3.30pm as medical staff went to help the supporter. And 30 minutes later the match was officially abandoned, but no further update was given over the individual involved. A Bolton statement read: “Due to a medical emergency in the crowd, today’s game has been postponed. “Our thoughts are with the family concerned. More information will follow.”