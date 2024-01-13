Morecambe peg back Mansfield thanks to Charlie Brown

A Charlie Brown goal 12 minutes from time gave Morecambe a deserved point against high-flying Mansfield at the Mazuma Stadium.

Brown slid home a Yann Songo’o cross 12 minutes from time to pull the Shrimps level after Baily Cargill had given the visitors the lead just after the hour when he was all alone in the box.

Songo’o came close to a late winner for Ged Brannan’s side when he got on the end of a neat ball into the box but could only volley straight at Christy Pym at full stretch.

Morecambe started brightly and created a string of early chances with Gwion Edwards, Jordan Slew and Joe Adams firing wide of the target from good positions.

Slew did find the target in the 34th minute but saw his goal disallowed for offside and was frustrated moments later when his long-range effort was parried away by Pym.

The Stags looked at their strongest on the break and George Maris was denied the opener when his goal-bound shot was blocked by his own player Lucas Akins.

The Stags finally found the target with Cargill’s neat finish but the Shrimps levelled with Brown’s excellent late goal.