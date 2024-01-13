Morecambe peg back Mansfield thanks to Charlie Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morecambe peg back Mansfield thanks to Charlie Brown

By Press Association
Morecambe earned a point (Richard Sellers/PA)
Morecambe earned a point (Richard Sellers/PA)

A Charlie Brown goal 12 minutes from time gave Morecambe a deserved point against high-flying Mansfield at the Mazuma Stadium.

Brown slid home a Yann Songo’o cross 12 minutes from time to pull the Shrimps level after Baily Cargill had given the visitors the lead just after the hour when he was all alone in the box.

Songo’o came close to a late winner for Ged Brannan’s side when he got on the end of a neat ball into the box but could only volley straight at Christy Pym at full stretch.

Morecambe started brightly and created a string of early chances with Gwion Edwards, Jordan Slew and Joe Adams firing wide of the target from good positions.

Slew did find the target in the 34th minute but saw his goal disallowed for offside and was frustrated moments later when his long-range effort was parried away by Pym.

The Stags looked at their strongest on the break and George Maris was denied the opener when his goal-bound shot was blocked by his own player Lucas Akins.

The Stags finally found the target with Cargill’s neat finish but the Shrimps levelled with Brown’s excellent late goal.