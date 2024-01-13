Courtney Baker-Richardson fires Crewe to victory against Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courtney Baker-Richardson fires Crewe to victory against Swindon

By Press Association
Crewe’s Courtney Baker-Richardson celebrates (Tim Markland/PA)
Crewe’s Courtney Baker-Richardson celebrates (Tim Markland/PA)

Courtney Baker-Richardson’s backheeled finish secured Crewe a hard-fought 2-1 win over Swindon.

It was the Railwaymen’s third consecutive win, but the Robins’ sixth defeat in their last eight outings as the visitors succumbed despite skipper Charlie Austin cancelling out Elliott Nevitt’s opener for Crewe in the first half.

The out-of-form visitors were under pressure early on and Joe White, in the last game of his current loan spell from Newcastle, curled a deflected effort past the far post.

Crewe were soon ahead in spectacular fashion, with Nevitt connecting first time with a cross from Aaron Rowe to thrash an effort into the top corner in the 13th minute.

Rowe went close himself when he pulled a low shot past the post, but the Robins were level on the half-hour mark when Crewe failed to clear their lines after Tyrese Shade drove the ball across the hone box and veteran striker Austin was on hand to turn and fire the loose ball home.

Crewe’s Chris Long went close after the restart with a thundering drive from 25 yards just clearing the bar and substitute Baker-Richardson restored the Railwayman’s lead with a clever finish in the 71st minute.

After the ball was worked across the box, Conor Thomas’ effort was blocked before the ball fell for Baker-Richardson to backheel it into the net.

Home keeper Tom Booth preserved the lead with a good blocking save which thwarted Swindon substitute Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, who bounded clear inside the the box.