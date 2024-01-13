Sutton move off bottom with draw against Barrow in Steve Morison’s first match

Harry Beautyman scored twice as Sutton United claimed a 2-2 draw against promotion-chasing Barrow to move off the bottom of Sky Bet League Two in Steve Morison’s first match in charge.

It could even have been a winning start for the new Us manager, who was denied by an equaliser from Bluebirds captain Niall Canavan that left the hosts still six points adrift of safety.

Barrow went ahead after 35 minutes when Elliot Newby tricked his way to the byline down the left before his low ball across was turned in by the in-form Ben Whitfield.

Sutton threatened little in the first half, but they went in level at half-time with Beautyman scoring their first goal under Morison with a composed finish.

The midfielder had a second to complete the turnaround eight minutes into the second half when Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman was unable to keep out his header from Joe Kizzi’s inviting cross.

After substitute Emile Acquah had struck the bar for the Bluebirds, Canavan came to their rescue in the 73rd minute by scrambling in Whitfield’s corner.