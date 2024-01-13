Josh Koroma rescues point for Huddersfield in draw with drop rivals Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Josh Koroma rescues point for Huddersfield in draw with drop rivals Plymouth

By Press Association
Josh Koroma rescued a point for Huddersfield (Ben Whitley/PA)
Josh Koroma rescued a point for Huddersfield (Ben Whitley/PA)

Josh Koroma’s first-half equaliser earned Huddersfield a hard-earned point from a 1-1 home stalemate against relegation rivals Plymouth.

Koroma scored his first goal since September to cancel out Morgan Whittaker’s early effort, denying Plymouth boss Ian Foster a winning start in his first Sky Bet Championship game in charge.

The shared points did little to ease either sides’ relegation fears, with Huddersfield now winning just one of their last nine league matches and Plymouth’s winless run extending to five.

Huddersfield’s American owner Kevin Nagle, watching from the stands, wants more new recruits before the transfer window closes and will step up his bid after the Terriers missed the chance to pull further clear of the bottom three.

Whittaker’s early effort was turned away by Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls and at the other end Koroma shot narrowly wide as both sides set a lively tempo.

Plymouth opened the scoring with the game’s first cohesive move in the 12th minute.

Callum Wright sent Bali Mumba scampering clear down the left and his excellent cross was volleyed home at the far post by Whittaker for his 14th league goal of the season.

Alex Matos, on loan from Chelsea and making his league debut for the Terriers, fired into the side netting from four yards out, but Plymouth went close to a second when Ryan Hardie’s free-kick was deflected just off target.

Plymouth looked the more likely to add to the scoring until Huddersfield hit back in the 38th minute.

Mumba’s misdirected pass was pounced on by Sorba Thomas and he picked out Koroma, who cut inside on to his left foot and fired beyond Conor Hazard into the bottom corner.

Both sides were intent on chasing all three points at the start of the second half.

Whittaker’s long-range effort narrowly cleared the crossbar and Koroma’s deflected shot forced Hazard into a low save.

Clear-cut chances dried up and, while Huddersfield dominated possession, they lacked the cutting edge to seriously trouble a well-organised Plymouth defence.

Huddersfield’s Ben Jackson’s low effort was saved by Hazard and Jack Rudoni headed wide as Plymouth settled for a point and closed the game out, while some Terriers fans booed at the final whistle.