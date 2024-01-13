Harrogate beat 10-man Forest Green By Press Association January 13 2024, 5.10pm Share Harrogate beat 10-man Forest Green Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6332873/harrogate-beat-10-man-forest-green/ Copy Link Jack Muldoon (Zac Goodwin/PA) Harrogate made it back-to-back Sky Bet League Two wins with a 2-0 victory over struggling Forest Green. Goals from Jack Muldoon and Abraham Odoh gave the visitors all three points against 10-man Rovers. Defeat left Troy Deeney winless in six matches as Forest Green boss and his side dropped to the bottom of League Two. A mix-up between debutant goalkeeper Tommy Simkin and defender Dom Bernard gave Harrogate a free-kick 20 yards out but George Thomson’s strike deflected narrowly wide in the first half. Alex Rodriguez was then sent off after being given a second yellow card for a late challenge on the dangerous Odoh just after the half-time break. Minutes later Odoh drilled a low delivery across the six-yard box and it was diverted into the net by forward Muldoon six yards from goal. Matty Stevens was denied a superb solo goal at point-blank range by former Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw. Town winger Odoh then doubled the Harrogate lead when Matty Daly’s cross-field pass found the winger before he side-footed past Simkin into the far corner.