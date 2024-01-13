Ellis Harrison snatches MK Dons victory at Tranmere

MK Dons returned to winning ways in dramatic fashion with a last-gasp goal snatching a 2-1 victory at Tranmere.

They took the lead after nine minutes when Alex Gilbey was allowed to run at the Rovers defence before unleashing a fierce drive from 25 yards.

Rovers were level just three minutes later when Kieron Morris’s effort from the edge of the box deflected past the helpless Michael Kelly in the visitors’ goal.

MK Dons continued to look threatening on the break and were almost back in front before half-time, with Joe Tomlinson and Gilbey both denied by Rovers goalkeeper Luke McGee.

After the break, both sides went in search of a winner with Jordan Turnbull and Connor Jennings each having shots blocked and Jack Payne firing over at the other end.

But it was substitute Ellis Harrison who popped up with almost the last kick of the game to prod the ball home from a corner to snatch victory for the Dons.