Josh Magennis secures precious point on the road for Wigan at Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Josh Magennis secures precious point on the road for Wigan at Northampton

By Press Association
Josh Magennis netted for Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Josh Magennis netted for Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Josh Magennis’ second-half strike secured a precious point on the road for Wigan as they drew 1-1 at in-form Northampton.

The veteran striker netted from close range in the 64th minute to cancel out Cobblers top scorer Sam Hoskins’ 16th-minute penalty.

Wigan dominated possession in the early stages, and wasted a great chance to score when Jordan Jones blasted over from 15 yards, but they found themselves behind after 16 minutes.

Kieron Bowie seized on a loose pass 25 yards out, and ran straight in on goal, only to be upended by goalkeeper Sam Tickle for a clear penalty.

Hoskins stepped up and slotted home to put the Cobblers ahead.

Wigan pressed for an equaliser, and should have got one on the stroke of half-time, but Liam Morrison’s free header from five yards out was blocked on the line by his own player, Magennis.

The visitors piled on the pressure in the second half as they battled to get back in the game, and they got their reward after 64 minutes when Magennis poked home from close range after a driving run from Martial Godo had set up the chance.

Goalmouth action was limited after the equaliser, with the Cobblers going closest to snatching a winner through Mitch Pinnock late on, but his shot from 20 yards out flew wide.