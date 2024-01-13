Substitute Kelly N’Mai ends Salford’s wait for a win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Substitute Kelly N’Mai ends Salford’s wait for a win

By Press Association
Salford City’s Kelly N’Mai and Scunthorpe United’s Jai Rowe (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League Two match at Glanford Park, Scunthorpe. Picture date: Saturday November 13, 2021.
A late goal from substitute Kelly N’Mai gave struggling Salford their first win in 12 Sky Bet League Two games as they secured a deserved 1-0 victory at Crawley.

The Red Devils were far from their best in manager Scott Lindsey’s 50th league match in charge and Salford should have been in control by the break.

The visitors started on the front foot and Conor McAleny had a close range shot saved by goalkeeper Corey Addai, who earlier twice parried efforts from Luke Bolton.

Crawley continued to live dangerously and Bolton saw his lob come back off the bar before he blazed a great chance over and Ryan Watson was also wasteful in front of goal.

The Red Devils came to life just after the half hour mark when Adam Campbell shot wide from Liam Kelly’s pass.

Will Wright was later inches away from steering in a Kelly free-kick at the far post, before McAleny was off target on the hour when he dragged his shot wide after being set up by Junior Luamba.

Bolton looked a likely scorer again in the 77th minute but Addai saved with his legs.

N’Mai won it 10 minutes from time with a low shot after Addai had parried a shot from Callum Hendry.

Top scorer Danilo Orsi dragged a shot disappointingly wide two minutes from time as Crawley were punished for a flat display.