Jack Bridge penalty earns Southend victory over Eastleigh

Jack Bridge fired Southend to a 1-0 victory over Eastleigh with a second-half penalty at Silverlake Stadium.

The encounter got off to a slow start but picked up as the halfway point in the first period approached when Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell made a pair of saves in quick succession.

There were numerous chances for both sides to net an opener before the break, but it was not until Henry Sandat was pulled down and Bridge coolly converted that the deadlock was finally broken after 53 minutes.

Southend nearly had another when Ollie Kensdale’s header hit the crossbar, but the spot-kick was ultimately all it took for the Shrimpers to secure all three points.