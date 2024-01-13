Leaders Portsmouth slip to shock defeat at home to Leyton Orient By Press Association January 13 2024, 5.31pm Share Leaders Portsmouth slip to shock defeat at home to Leyton Orient Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6332894/leaders-portsmouth-slip-to-shock-defeat-at-home-to-leyton-orient/ Copy Link Jordan Brown scored for Leyton Orient (Nigel French/PA) Portsmouth’s poor form continued as John Mousinho’s league leaders made it one win in six games by slipping to a shock 3-0 defeat at home to Leyton Orient. A disastrous opening half saw stuttering Pompey conceded all three goals before the break. Orient could have been ahead inside the first 10 seconds, but Dan Agyei’s shot was deflected for a corner. They did take the lead after 30 minutes when a one-two between Shaq Forde and Max Sanders saw Forde score easily. It was 2-0 five minutes later when Jordan Brown stabbed home after a goalmouth scramble. Pompey had a chance to get back in the game after 40 minutes with a penalty after a foul on Jack Sparkes, but Colby Bishop’s tame effort was easily saved. Things got worse for Pompey in the last minute of first-half added time when Agyei headed home from a corner. Orient maintained their dominance in the second half, stifling Pompey’s efforts to get back into the game and came away worthy winners.