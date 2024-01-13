Falkirk preserve unbeaten run with last-gasp draw at Edinburgh City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Falkirk preserve unbeaten run with last-gasp draw at Edinburgh City

By Press Association
Falkirk manager John McGlynn saw his side mount a second-half comeback (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ethan Ross struck a penalty deep into stoppage time as cinch League One leaders Falkirk maintained their unbeaten record with a 2-2 draw at bottom club Edinburgh City.

Kick-off had been delayed by 30 minutes because of issues with safety barriers at Meadowbank Stadium.

Falkirk were stunned as Callum Flatman headed Edinburgh in front in the 28th minute and Alieau Faye soon doubled the lead.

Substitute Calvin Miller pulled a goal back for the Bairns early in the second half.

Just when it seemed like John McGlynn’s side were set for a first league defeat of the season, Coll Donaldson was brought down and Ross kept his cool from the spot to deny Edinburgh a memorable win.

Hamilton are now nine points behind after they beat third-placed Cove Rangers 2-0 at New Douglas Park, where both sides had a player sent off.

Kevin O’Hara gave the hosts an early lead before midfielder Ben Williamson was shown a straight red card for a foul on Kyle Connell.

Jamie Barjonas added a second with 20 minutes left, with Cove defender Michael Doyle then dismissed for a second caution.

Callum Crane scored and was then sent off for violent conduct as Stirling won 1-0 at fourth-placed Montrose.

Tommy Goss’ second-half goal earned relegation-battlers Annan a 1-1 draw at Kelty Hearts, who had gone in front through a penalty from Alfie Bavidge.

It also finished 1-1 between Queen of the South and Alloa at Palmerston Park.

In cinch League Two, Stenhousemuir moved 14 points clear at the top with a 2-0 win at Spartans, where Matt Yates and Matthew Aitken scored in each half.

Peterhead lost ground after a 2-0 defeat at Stranraer.

Chris Johnston and Tam Orr scored either side of the break, with Peterhead midfielder Andrew McCarthy sent off late on.

Dumbarton closed up to within a point of third-placed Spartans with a 1-1 draw at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Russell McLean scored a stoppage-time penalty as Forfar came from behind to beat fellow relegation-battlers Elgin 2-1 at Station Park after Bryan Cameron had been sent off for conceding the late spot-kick.

Bottom side Clyde came from behind to draw 1-1 at East Fife, while it also finished 1-1 between Bonnyrigg Rose and Dumbarton at New Dundas Park.