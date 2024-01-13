Danny Cowley buoyed by battling Colchester’s second-half show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Danny Cowley buoyed by battling Colchester’s second-half show

By Press Association
Danny Cowley (PA)
Danny Cowley (PA)

Danny Cowley was pleased with Colchester’s second-half performance after his side battled to back to draw 1-1 with visitors Bradford in Sky Bet League Two.

Tom Hopper earned the hosts a point in the 59th minute when he controlled Tom Dallison’s pass before lashing a superb shot past Sam Walker and inside the far post.

Andy Cook had earlier given Bradford a 35th-minute lead when he lashed home a first-time shot off the far post, after Ash Taylor’s ball into the area had been helped towards him by Bobby Pointon.

Colchester boss Cowley said: “I was pleased with all of the things that require no talent – the effort, the attitude, the fight, the willingness to put the body on the line and that always gives you a foundation to go from.

“In the first half we didn’t show anywhere near enough courage in possession and this is something that we have to keep working at.

“But in the second half, we did that and we looked a much better team.

“I just asked the boys ‘which half was the most enjoyable?’ They all said the second half.

“We played against a big, strong, direct team full of experienced players who want to load the box at every opportunity with balls and players and you have to stand up.

“Belief doesn’t come overnight; confidence is a fragile commodity and you have to work really hard with the players so that they feel good and when they feel good, they play good.”

Bradford’s winless run in League Two was extended to five matches with the draw and manager Graham Alexander was frustrated they were unable to claim victory.

The Bantams were the better side in the first half, with Cook and Harry Chapman both going close before half-time.

Alexander said: “We let them off the hook.

“We’re not clinical enough in the final third, for the amount of play we have in there and the amount of pressure we create and the numbers we get in there.

“We don’t leave anyone isolated, we get in there in good numbers and we have good coverage of the pitch and the box.

“We’re not finding those final game-winning moments or game-enhancing moments.

“Because it’s 1-0, we’re giving the opposition the opportunity to change and it just takes one moment to get them back into the game.

“I thought we dominated the first 35 minutes. We had the opportunities and took one and we should score more, from that whole period.

“At half-time. we were comfortable in our performance and we just had to repeat it again and we couldn’t quite manage it.

“The opposition came out determined to try and turn the tide around.”