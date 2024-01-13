David Artell says Grimsby’s draw with Notts County was like a ‘basketball match’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Artell says Grimsby’s draw with Notts County was like a ‘basketball match’

By Press Association
David Artell (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Artell (Mike Egerton/PA)

David Artell reckons Grimsby cost themselves in the crucial moments during a pulsating 5-5 Sky Bet League Two thriller with Notts County at Blundell Park.

January signing Harry Wood came off the bench to snatch a point for the home side with virtually his first touch after signing on loan from Championship neighbours Hull.

Danny Rose, Abo Eisa (2) and Harry Clifton were also on target for Grimsby as County netted through David McGoldrick (2), Macaulay Langstaff and Aaron Nemane (2).

Artell said: “It was a basketball match on a football pitch. That’s probably a good description for it.

“I thought we were the better team in the first half, but the ironic thing was that it was still an improvement on Walsall because we were still level at half-time.

“They were level because they were clinical with their chances. We had dominated, so I asked them to go and dominate it again.

“It didn’t quite work out like that [in the second half], but I thought that we showed unbelievable character and desire when we went behind for the first time.

“We also showed some good quality moments.

“I thought it was a good game and not just because it was five all, but we just didn’t help ourselves in the crucial moments.”

Rose put Grimsby ahead from the penalty spot with seven minutes on the clock and Eisa – the player fouled in the build-up – made it 2-0 eight minutes later when adding the finishing touch from a half-cleared corner.

County fought back in the run-up to the break as McGoldrick and Langstaff netted in almost identical fashion from Jodi Jones deliveries.

Nemane twice restored parity for County after Clifton and Eisa netted and there was even more to come at either end with Grimsby substitute Wood cancelling out a late strike from McGoldrick.

Jim O’Brien, who took interim charge for the first time after former County manager Luke Williams left to take the Swansea job, said: “It was disappointing.

“There was a range of emotions throughout the game. We started a bit anxious and they kind of stuck it on us a little bit.

“It took us too long to settle into the game, but we have got quality on the pitch and we created a lot of chances.

“I’m disappointed with the feeling at the end. There wasn’t too much control from us throughout the game.

“It was a typical League Two clash, but I was pleased with our application, so it was pleasing from that point of view.”